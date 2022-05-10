RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, who died in 2016 in a drunk driving incident. (Black Press Media file photo)

Applications open for CRD’s $2,000 Const. Sarah Beckett scholarship

Aimed at students with interest in law enforcement with academic achievement, financial need

Applications are open for the Capital Regional District’s 2022 Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship of $2,000.

The scholarship is awarded annually to post-secondary students living in the Capital Region who demonstrate an interest in pursuing law enforcement, who have demonstrated academic achievement, community service and have financial need. Applications will be accepted until June 24.

“This is the sixth year we can honour Const. Beckett’s memory with financial support for students dedicated to caring for the safety of their communities,” said Fred Haynes, chair of the CRD Traffic Safety Commission. “We have been able to support students of all ages through this scholarship, from those just beginning their path, to adult learners transitioning careers. If you are developing your career in public safety, I encourage you to apply.”

The commission is responsible for traffic safety education programs and makes recommendations to the CRD board to increase road safety in the region.

The scholarship aims to elevate awareness of the community service provided by police, as well as traffic safety issues. Beckett died in the line of duty in 2016, the result of a drunk driving incident.

The scholarship’s application form and criteria are available at https://crdtrafficsafety.ca/cst-sarah-beckett-memorial-scholarship/.

