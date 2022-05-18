‘Aquaman’ crosses Saanich Inlet

Lucas Gentina, a rehabilitation assistant for seniors at the long-term unit of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, entered the waters of the Saanich Inlet in Mill Bay Sunday morning. He stepped out of them with a broad, infectious grin some 90 minutes later in North Saanich’s Deep Cove neighbourhood at the beach near the intersection of Madrona Drive and Wain Road, all part and parcel of a campaign to raise funds for wheelchairs to help seniors at the hospital.
