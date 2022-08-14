Athletes return to friendly battle at table tennis tournament in Oak Bay

Friendly competition returned with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)

Two teams took to the tables in July to determine which centre would take the title after a two-year hiatus in their annual friendship tournament.

The Monterey Table Tennis Club hosted the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ (Silver Threads) Association July 16. The event dates back to 2009 as a friendly rivalry between the clubs. The clubs know each other well the Victoria club has been practising recently at Monterey Recreation Centre as the team currently lacks a facility.

“Table tennis is a wonderful way to link people of all ages, ethnicity, nationalities and genders. We are thrilled the friendship games are back,” club representative Owen Toop said.

The tourney was deemed a win for all, with fun, energy and a win for each club, the Victoria team took the men’s title and Monterey the ladies.

