Award winners revealed for Sooke Fine Arts Show

The envelope, please – or at least the virtual one.

Winners of the Sooke Fine Arts Show awards were announced at a live online award winners show on July 24.

In all, 19 awards totalling $12,000 are distributed each year to the most talented artists from B.C.’s coastal islands who have an art piece in the Sooke Fine Arts Show.

The award categories include eight Awards of Excellence, five Honourable Mentions, three Juror’s Choice awards, the District of Sooke Award, the Jan Johnson Award for Social Commentary, and the Designers’ Choice Award, chosen by the design team and show designer, and seven Youth Art awards.

The popular People’s Choice and Children’s Choice Awards will be announced on the last day of the show on Aug. 2.

Jurors Emily Hermant, Carey Newman, and John Stuart Pryce reviewed almost 350 art pieces accepted into this year’s show to determine the SFAS 2021 awards and special recognition pieces.

Here is a list of the winners:

Awards of Excellence – Growth in Confinement by Lainey Thompson; Acorn Catchers by Martina Edmondson; Spiral Basket Weave Illusion Platter by Raymond Sapergia; Strings Attached by Poulami Banerjee; Kwaguilth Man Bronze by Richard Hunt; As Common As by Gordon Reisig; Tree Spirits by Marc Baur.

Honourable Mention Awards – Consumed by Vanity by Louise Huneck; Indigo by Meghan Crow; Shards by Valerie Kuehne; Andy by Wendy Chartrand; Made by Wolves by Judy Weeden.

Jurors’ Choice Awards – Juror Carey Newman – Growth in Confinement by Lainey Thompson; Juror Emily Hermant – Acorn Catchers by Martina Edmondson; Juror John Stuart Pryce – Tree Spirits by Marc Baur.

District of Sooke Award – Misplaced Cart by Michael Gabelmann.

Jan Johnson Award for Social Commentary – Along the Fraser by Susan Purney Mark.

Designers’ Choice Award – Isabella Arabesque by Sheena McCorquodale.

Youth Art Awards – Award of Distinction: Flower on Fire by Mariah Madill; Inspiration Award: Reborn by Brendyn Wilmshurst.

Youth Art Honourable Mention – Tedious Thirds by Lindsay Van Rooyen; Together We Are More by Brendyn Wilmshurst.

Youth Art Jurors’ Choice Awards – Juror Eunmi Conacher – Elements of Design – Line by Okemezino Stacey Afiegbe; Juror M-E Schell – Soaring Beyond Reality by Makayla Madill; Juror Shannon Lee Rae – Embracing Femininity by Makayla Madill.

The Sooke Fine Arts Show runs online until Aug. 2.



