Back of Burnside building in Saanich to feature mural of hope and positivity

Artist Paul Archer says subject will inspire memories, depict children's future, sunshine, flowers

A building housing various businesses at 100 Burnside Rd. will be the backdrop for the largest Victoria mural from local artist Paul Archer, with work beginning on June 16.

To bring a message of “hope and positivity during these challenging times,” Archer plans to depict a girl with a sunflower on the rear of the building. “It brings back memories, it shows our children, it depicts their future; sunshine and flowers,” he said.

Archer has created and installed airbrush murals locally, in Vancouver and internationally, dating back to the 1980s. He and his painting partner, the late Dave Coupland, were known as Vancouver’s MAD artists.

The Burnside Road mural, to be completed on the Wascana Street side of the building, is a project of the Gorge Tillicum Community Association.

“We had allocated some of our earlier Canada Day revenue into an art fund, and it seemed fitting to use it for a larger scale COVID-safe initiative that could bring a smile to people’s faces,” said association president Vera Wynn-Williams.

Other funders of the artwork include the CRD arts commission, the District of Saanich and community members. A Go Fund Me campaign for the mural has raised $1,775 of its $7,000 target from 33 donors, excess funds of which will go towards future community association projects.

“We really see this project as the beginning of a series of art installations, as there are just so many wonderful possibilities that could enhance our neighbourhood,” says Arden Little, the association’s arts, culture and celebration working group chair.

