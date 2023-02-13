Meghan Page, programmer of volunteers and events at the Monterey centre with a selection of items that bargain hunters could find at the annual rummage sale Feb. 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Meghan Page, programmer of volunteers and events at the Monterey centre with a selection of items that bargain hunters could find at the annual rummage sale Feb. 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Bargain hunters rejoice, Oak Bay rummage sale returns to Monterey

Monterey Recreation Activity Association sale runs Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A treasure hunter’s paradise returns to Oak Bay this month.

The Monterey Seniors Activity Association hosts its annual rummage sale Feb. 25. Shoppers can find bargains on books, art, clothing, linens, puzzles, office supplies, attic treasures, tools, small electrical appliances, white elephant items, toys and more.

It’ll be among the first big events for the new programmer of volunteers and events at the Monterey Recreation Centre.

Meghan Page, who has worked for Oak Bay 17 years, took on the role about a month ago. The latest move comes after working four years as community recreation program for licensed care – a clear shift in demographic to the adult-oriented Monterey centre.

“Both roles are working with people and that’s what I love,” she said.

Page and volunteers will likely be on hand as donations start to roll in. Donors can drop clean and useful items at the centre during operating hours from Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. until Feb. 23 at noon.

READ ALSO: Polar Plungers dive into fundraiser to get B.C. Special Olympians back in action

Organizers ask there be no large luggage, fitness equipment, computer electronics, televisions or encyclopedias.

All proceeds go to the Monterey Recreation Activity Association a registered non-profit that raises funds for member bursaries, equipment and other extras. Monterey centre membership is $50 a year and open to those 50 and older and includes membership in the association.

Shoppers are reminded to bring their own bags as the centre at 1442 Monterey Ave. transforms into a bargain hunter’s paradise Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meet the volunteers who make the Okanagan’s newest outdoor rink a reality 7 days a week

Just Posted

Meghan Page, programmer of volunteers and events at the Monterey centre with a selection of items that bargain hunters could find at the annual rummage sale Feb. 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Bargain hunters rejoice, Oak Bay rummage sale returns to Monterey

Hundreds of people took part in the Stolen Sisters Memorial March in Victoria on Feb. 12. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
‘An ongoing crisis’: Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls honoured in Victoria

Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire on April 28, 2022. Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team was a finalist for three Canadian Online Publishing Awards, including a gold for best daily news coverage and a silver for photojournalism. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria News honoured at Canadian Online Publishing Awards

Victoria Police Department responded to a call that involved a potentially armed suspect Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)
VicPD arrest man after locating stolen vehicle on Pembroke and Quadra Streets

Pop-up banner image