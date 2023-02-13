Bargain hunters rejoice, Oak Bay rummage sale returns to Monterey

Meghan Page, programmer of volunteers and events at the Monterey centre with a selection of items that bargain hunters could find at the annual rummage sale Feb. 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A treasure hunter’s paradise returns to Oak Bay this month.

The Monterey Seniors Activity Association hosts its annual rummage sale Feb. 25. Shoppers can find bargains on books, art, clothing, linens, puzzles, office supplies, attic treasures, tools, small electrical appliances, white elephant items, toys and more.

It’ll be among the first big events for the new programmer of volunteers and events at the Monterey Recreation Centre.

Meghan Page, who has worked for Oak Bay 17 years, took on the role about a month ago. The latest move comes after working four years as community recreation program for licensed care – a clear shift in demographic to the adult-oriented Monterey centre.

“Both roles are working with people and that’s what I love,” she said.

Page and volunteers will likely be on hand as donations start to roll in. Donors can drop clean and useful items at the centre during operating hours from Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. until Feb. 23 at noon.

Organizers ask there be no large luggage, fitness equipment, computer electronics, televisions or encyclopedias.

All proceeds go to the Monterey Recreation Activity Association a registered non-profit that raises funds for member bursaries, equipment and other extras. Monterey centre membership is $50 a year and open to those 50 and older and includes membership in the association.

Shoppers are reminded to bring their own bags as the centre at 1442 Monterey Ave. transforms into a bargain hunter’s paradise Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

