BatWeek in Greater Victoria spreads education about tiny flying mammals

A cluster of brown bats in Canoe Creek near Nanaimo exhibit white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus. BatWeek in Greater Victoria aims to appreciate and educate the community about bats, Oct. 24 to 31. (Photo courtesy of Habitat Acquisition Trust)

“This city needs me,” a familiar quote from fan-favourite Batman films, is a reminder to residents during BatWeek in Greater Victoria that we do, indeed, need bats.

Habitat Acquisition Trust is hosting the educational week Oct. 24 to 31, calling it an opportunity to learn about and gain appreciation for the tiny creatures. Bats are an important part of many ecosystems, because they eat invasive insects, pollinate flowers and spread seeds and nutrients.

“Bats in B.C. help control agricultural and forest pests, as well as mosquitoes in our yards, but now bats need our help,” said Mandy Kellner, coordinator for the B.C. Community Bat Program.

The conservation of bats in B.C. has always been important, she said, since over half the species in this province are considered at risk.

Among other programs, monitoring for white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus that kills bats, will continue throughout the winter even though many have migrated.

Such stewardship programs are undertaken in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., Habitat Stewardship Program and many local funders.

The public is asked to report dead bats or sightings of winter bat activity. To do so and to learn more about the Community Bat Program and BatWeek activities, visit bcbats.ca or call 1-855-922-2287.

