Camille Wood, Audrey Bruce and Maureen Hodgetts prepare items for the 2017 bazaar at Monterey Recreation Centre. This year’s bazaar is Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bazaar’s return means shopping extravaganza for Oak Bay bargain hunters

Donations can be dropped off at Monterey from Oct. 17 to 20

The annual Oak Leaves Bazaar is back at Monterey Recreation Centre.

The second-hand sale helps fund the Monterey Recreation Activity Association which supports programs and extras at the centre catering to those 50 and older.

Monterey features clubs and events that support fitness and leisure activities allowing adults of all ages to move, learn, connect and be engaged in the community. Programs include cards, arts and craft classes, adult learning courses, exercise, health and wellness workshops and socially-focused club events.

The Oak Leaves Bazaar is open to the public and traditionally features knitwear, sewing, attic treasures, silver, china, jewelry, books, frames, white elephant and more. The fundraising event generally features rooms filled with art and jewelry, two traditionally popular items during the annual affair leading up to Christmas.

Donated items – with the exception of televisions and computers – can be dropped off at Monterey Oct. 17 to 20 at noon.

The centre at 1442 Monterey Ave. transforms into a bargain hunter’s paradise Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call reception at 250-370-7300 for more information.

