Beauty Day at Our Place allows women to shine

Event returns after COVID-hiatus to make female ‘oasis of beauty,’ says program manager

Beauty Day returned to Our Place Society Friday, as volunteers gave vulnerable women a little TLC.

Following a two-year pause due to COVID-19, Beauty Day resumed May 20 to continue promoting the value, self-worth and self-care of women. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees enjoyed donated cosmetics, costume jewelry, nail polish, hair accessories and cosmetic bags with access to volunteer hairdressers and estheticians (courtesy of the Natural Hair Salon).

“We want to create this oasis of beauty for women whose lives don’t have a lot of beauty,” said Patricia O’Byrne, community engagement program manager at Our Place.

“People always really enjoy this event,” she said, adding that it’s been easier moving the event to May from Valentine’s Day and that “any sign of return to reality is wonderful” amid the pandemic.

Erin Stott, a woman who first came to Our Place to access its supports and now works there part-time, originally organized Beauty Day more than a decade ago. Within a small women’s circle Stott was part of, she came up with the idea of a makeover session.

“Over the years, I met people and it just kept growing as I grew,” Stott said, recalling more than 50 women to have attended Beauty Day in 2019.

She added that it feels wonderful to bring the event back this year and that anything people can contribute for Beauty Day “definitely makes less work” for her and other Our Place staff. Stott said she also hopes to resume Handsome Day this June for the vulnerable men Our Place serves.

O’Byrne predicted anywhere from 25 to a couple hundred women attending this year’s event, noting that those who no longer access supports at Our Place often continue to return for Beauty Day. She said volunteers are extremely crucial and donations can be made to the cause throughout the year.

“I need to do this as much as it means to the ladies at Our Place,” Stott said. “I get as much out of it as they do.”

For more information about Beauty Day or to make a contribution to the annual event, visit ourplacesociety.com.

Our Place Society offered vulnerable women donated cosmetics, costume jewelry, nail polish, hair accessories and cosmetic bags and the handiwork of volunteer hairdressers and estheticians for its 13th annual Beauty Day on May 20. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

