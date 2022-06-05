Bicycle-powered entertainment returns to trio of Greater Victoria creekside parks

Free family-friendly events open with a Lekwungen welcome and feature arts and crafts for kids

The Friends of Bowker Creek Society and Tune Your Ride host three Creekside Concerts this summer featuring bicycle-powered live music and poetry. (Tune Your Ride/YouTube)

Music lovers can mark their calendars, the environmentally friendly Creekside Concerts are back.

The Friends of Bowker Creek hosts its fourth season of music with three summer events, one in each community the waterway traverses.

In partnership with Tune Your Ride – bicycle-powered live music and poetry – concerts will be opened with a Lekwungen welcome by TEALIYE (Brianna Bear).

The free family-friendly events, featuring an arts and crafts table for children, are July 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Browning Park in Saanich, July 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Bowker Creek walkway in Oak Bay and Aug. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Clawthorpe Park, Victoria.

Participants are invited to bring a picnic dinner and enjoy a summer evening with live music and poetry along Bowker Creek.

The events rely on funding from the Capital Regional District, Oak Bay, Saanich, Island Savings, VanCity, Saanich Legacy Foundation, MusicBC and the SOCAN Foundation.

