Improvements in the near future aim to make Victoria riders feel more secure about locking their bikes up downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)

Improvements in the near future aim to make Victoria riders feel more secure about locking their bikes up downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bike parking improvements expected to roll out in downtown Victoria soon

City set to roll out several initiatives to help riders lock up bikes securely

As riders now have several bike routes to downtown, Victoria staff have hinted at cycle-securing improvements coming in the weeks and months ahead.

During a climate action progress presentation to council last month, Sarah Webb, manager of sustainable transportation planning and development, outlined some already funded initiatives the city is getting ready to roll out.

Retrofits are coming to the Yates Street parkade that will enhance its bike parking area. The city looks to improve the layout and bike rack facilities at the parkade, which has covered spots and security-guard presence.

“These are highly utilized right now and we believe that there’s a great opportunity to expand that space and really make that a destination for secure bike parking,” Webb said.

Victoria is also looking to pilot smart bike racks at the existing bike shelter on Yates Street near Douglas Street. Such racks can be unlocked using a smartphone and Webb called them a major improvement in terms of the security they provide. A similar pilot project in Burnaby has proved to deter theft and damage, Webb added.

“We’re looking at really a multi-pronged approach, using new technologies and existing space.” Overall, the city’s goal is to increase the presence of high-quality public bicycle parking corrals in visible spots, Webb said.

Victoria will also see if there’s any interest in a program such as the third-party bike valet service that Vancouver has at some major destinations.

The city is exploring a bike lock loan program that’s also similar to Vancouver’s model, where participating businesses are provided high-quality bike locks and patrons can borrow them for free while they shop.

READ: Victoria aims to add 650 public electric vehicle charging stations over 5 years

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaCyclingVictoria

Previous story
Goldstream Food Bank thrilled by spontaneous donation from Langford staff, others

Just Posted

Improvements in the near future aim to make Victoria riders feel more secure about locking their bikes up downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bike parking improvements expected to roll out in downtown Victoria soon

The Johnson Street bridge glows blue at night. A resident’s request to have the bridge illuminated with yellow and blue lights to honour Ukraine was turned down, as the bridge lights are permanently encased, according to a city spokesperson. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria flies flag, lights city hall to support Ukraine; bridge lights blue only

A young Tina Savea, now of North Saanich, with her late father Elton Keshane in Saskatchewan. (Courtesy Tina Savea)
North Saanich resident finds healing even as graves found in schoolyard where she played

Washington State Ferries has confirmed it will not resume sailings between Anacortes in Washington State and Sidney this spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Spring sailings cancelled between Sidney and Anacortes, summer sailings unlikely