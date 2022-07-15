Block, do not: ‘Yoda’ message catches eye of Langford motorists

The City of Langford has recently repainted bright red warning messages on several streets in the city and their wording has caused a stir on social media. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Block, do not – That’s the message Langford motorists have been noticing a lot more lately since they have been repainted in bright red in several key places along the city’s roads.

The messages are hard to miss, and it’s no wonder they have started appearing on local social media lately, with jokes being cracked that it looks like they were written by Yoda, the Star Wars character famous for his unusual speech patterns which often sound backward.

But while it would certainly be exciting if a Jedi master was on staff with the city’s public works department, it turns out the curious wording of the signs is a little more ordinary, though no less important, and they are actually meant to be read “do not block.”

“The wording is written the way it is so that motorists read the messaging from a driver’s perspective as they approach the do not enter zone,” said deputy director of engineering and public works Kevin Bowbyes in an email to Black Press Media. “The importance of these road markings goes without saying, that all vehicles must not stop in these areas so that emergency vehicles have an unobstructed access to the road. If vehicles are blocking these areas, it could potentially slow down the response time.”

The warnings can be found at the West Shore RCMP detachment on Veterans Memorial Parkway and at Langford Fire Hall No. 2 on Happy Valley Road lining up with entrance and exit driveways for emergency vehicles. Similar warnings can also be found At Fire Hall No. 1 on Peatt Road and the ambulance station on Leigh Road.

Bowbyes said the recent attention the newly painted warnings are getting is a good indication they are doing their job.

“We are just happy people are reading the message, whether it comes from Yoda or not.”

