Bowker Creek Brush-Up returns to Oak Bay Sunday

Local artists will bring some colour and easels to Bowker Creek near Oak Bay High School and Hampshire Road on Sunday, during one of the community’s most popular art events.

Hundreds are expected to visit the creek between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 for the Oak Bay Community Artists Society’s annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up Art Show and Sale.

The event will feature more than 30 artists, live music, a barbecue fundraiser and a kids’ art station.

Society members and guest artists from Oak Bay and beyond will display and sell their works and share their creative processes with attendees. Artist stalls will run as far north along the creek as Armstrong Avenue, lining both sides of the pathways.

Matt Stern, an award-winning musician from Montreal who sings in four languages, will perform with his partner off the main pathway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Artist brochures will be available at the event. Artists new to Oak Bay who would like to join the Community Artists Society and participate in the event can contact president Flo-Elle Watson to register. There is no fee for student artists under 22.

For more details, including a map of artist stalls and Watson’s contact, visit oakbayartists.ca.

