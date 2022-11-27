The Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade is returning to Beacon Avenue Dec. 4. (Black Press Media File)

The Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade is returning to Beacon Avenue Dec. 4. (Black Press Media File)

Butchart Garden lights up for the holidays in Central Saanich, Sidney to sparkle with parade

Sidney Sparkles Parade returns Dec. 4, Butchart Gardens lights up Dec. 1

The Twelve Days of Christmas light display paying tribute to the famous Christmas song returns to Central Saanich’s Butchart Garden along with a host of other familiar events.

The globally renowned display garden launches its annual holiday tradition on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. which runs until Jan. 6, except on Christmas Day when Butchart Garden is closed. The garden will open from 3 to 9 p.m. with viewings until 10 p.m. Pets are welcome from 8 to 10 p.m. only.

The garden is encouraging visitors to reserve their date and time to visit with timed tickets available to be booked at butchartgardens.com.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Lights delight at 33rd annual Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens

RELATED: Thousands light up Sidney during 2019 Sparkles Christmas Parade

Admission is $34 for adults, $17 for youth aged 13 to 17, $3 for children aged 5 to 12 and free for those under 5 years old. Visitors can upgrade their admissions to 12-month-passes at the visitor information centre on the day of their visit.

Butchart Gardens won’t be the only place on the Saanich Peninsula lighting up in early December. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Peninsula Celebrations Society will stage Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade, starting at 5 p.m. along Beacon Avenue.

It will be the first edition of the event since 2019.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

ChristmasSaanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria students compete in robotics competition

Just Posted

The “eight maids a milking” display is one of a dozen 12 Days of Christmas installations at the Butchart Gardens’ Magic of Christmas. The garden-wide display opens Dec. 1 and runs to Jan. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Butchart Garden lights up for the holidays in Central Saanich, Sidney to sparkle with parade

Pepper’s Foods management and staff celebrate their bronze Independent Grocer of the Year small surface award, placing it in the top three independent grocery stores in Canada in its category. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Independently owned Saanich grocery store makes top 3 in all of Canada

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 26, 2022, on the company’s 26th commercial resupply services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 2:20 p.m. EST. Dragon will deliver more than 7,700 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations, supplies, and equipment to the crew aboard the space station, including the next pair of ISS Roll Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs). The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida. (Kim Shiflett/NASA)
Mission accomplished: UVic satellite reaches International Space Station

Community-based team FIX IT from Victoria featuring Kai Williams (left), Amren Kareer and Bryce Kong prepare to compete at a FIRST Tech Challenge at St. Margaret’s School. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Greater Victoria students compete in robotics competition

Pop-up banner image