Canada Day celebrations returning to Sooke

Canada Day celebrations will return to Sooke this year after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

But there won’t be any fireworks, organizers say.

“Fireworks are unavailable this year, and there is always a fire danger with them,” said Al Beddows, a Sooke Lions Club member.

Beddows added they might need to re-examine the use of fireworks in future years, too.

This year’s celebration will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Sooke River Flats on July 1, with the big draw of the ever-popular West Coast Lumberjack Shows. The lumberjack show is set for 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Entertainment, kid zone and a cupcake (instead of cake) are included throughout the day.

Canada Day celebrations are headed up by the Sooke Lions Club but are a joint effort of a much larger committee that includes most of Sooke’s service clubs and agencies. The district of Sooke contributes $10,000 to the project every year.

READ: Sooke GHG emissions dropping, but too slowly


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada DaySookeWest Shore

Previous story
Panamanian students enjoy transformative learning experience in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Outrigger racers make a turn during the Kan-U-Hakit sprint event March 6 in front of the Fairway Gorge Paddling Club.(Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Hundreds of outrigger paddlers bring excitement back to Victoria harbour

A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on March 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver injured after Himalayan salt rock thrown through car window in Victoria

A pair of drivers face driving bans after stops by Oak Bay officers last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police stop driver doing nearly double the speed limit on Oak Bay street

Victoria police officers arrested an armed robbery suspect in the Centennial Square March 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Attempted knife-point robbery in downtown Victoria ends in arrest