Canada Day events are coming to Starlight Stadium in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canada Day events coming to Langford

Day of family friendly events being hosted at Starlight Stadium

Langford is hosting a series of events at Starlight Stadium for Canada Day.

“Langford residents have been requesting a family orientated Canada Day event for a long time now, and I’m glad the city could deliver on that request,” Langford Mayor Stew Young said in a statement.

“It has been a very challenging time over the last couple of years, and now, more than ever, we need to connect with friends and neighbours and get back to normal.”

The city is also working with local Indigenous relations consultant Charla Huber on including a presentation from First Nations groups.

Events will be running from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., including live music with local musician Vince Vaccaro headlining, a hot wing eating contest, and a blue ribbon pie baking contest, among others. West Shore RCMP will be doing K9 unit demonstrations and Langford Fire Rescue will host a firefighter obstacle course. There’ll also be a family movie shown on the turf.

Sports will also be showcased that week, with Pacific FC playing Cavalry FC on June 30 and the Jordie Lunn Bike Park hosting the Live Like Jordie Enduro event on July 2 and Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier on July 3.

