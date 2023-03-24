Riley Pelkey is on the road to recovery after he was burned on a large portion of his body. (Courtesy of Cyndi Sampson)

Central Saanich child recovering after being burned in explosion

Riley Pelkey’s mother said the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming

A 10-year-old from Central Saanich is recovering after an accident left him with burns over a large part of his body.

Riley Pelkey, who was injured when a gasoline can near a campfire exploded on the evening of March 17, had his breathing tube removed today (March 24), his mother Cyndi Sampson said.

While he isn’t out of the woods yet, Sampson said he is getting doing great and gaining strength.

After the accident, Pelkey and his parents were transferred from Victoria General to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, where he will be recovering for the next few months.

“They have a surgery date set for his fourth surgery, starting the graphing on his arms first, then his buttocks, then working the way up the back as much as they can with what skin they do have,” Sampson said. “He isn’t out of the woods yet, but he’s definitely strong and headed in the right direction.”

For now, Sampson said donations have allowed her to stay comfortably in Vancouver until she moves to the Ronald McDonald house next week.

“I have no words to express any thank yous,” Sampson said. “It’s so very overwhelming the help that is coming forward. I not only appreciate the funds … but the encouraging words and kindness people are offering. It’s heartwarming to read.”

For those looking to assist Pelkey’s family as he recovers, donations can be made through e-transfer to cynthiasampson0307@gmail.com.

Riley Pelkey and his brother. (Courtesy of Cyndi Sampson)
