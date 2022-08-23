Central Saanich girls turn lemonade to cash for Ukrainians

From left: Callie Allen, Lillia White and Karina Allen sell lemonade, popcorn and cookies at their Central Saanich stand to raise funds for those helping resettle people coming to Canada from Ukraine. (Courtesy Alicia Allen)

Earlier this year, when Callie Allen, 8, Karina Allen, 10, and Lillia White, 10, learned about the war in Ukraine they wanted to help.

The Central Saanich trio developed a plan for a roadside stand, including menu, roles and responsibilities and a cause to support, helping Ukrainians who settle in Greater Victoria.

They put the plan into action on Aug. 20 with homemade lemonade, cookies and popcorn at a stand adorned with handmade Ukrainian flags.

The Tanner Ridge community responded in spades.

READ ALSO: Girls sell nana’s flowers in Oak Bay to raise $375 for kids with cancer

Pedestrians and drivers stopped by – including a few repeat customers – and in almost four hours, the girls raised $300.

The proceeds were donated to the Intercultural Association of Greater Victoria, an organization helping with settlement services.

READ ALSO: United Way calls on B.C. residents to open their homes to displaced Ukrainians

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich PeninsulaUkraine