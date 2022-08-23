From left: Callie Allen, Lillia White and Karina Allen sell lemonade, popcorn and cookies at their Central Saanich stand to raise funds for those helping resettle people coming to Canada from Ukraine. (Courtesy Alicia Allen)

Central Saanich girls turn lemonade to cash for Ukrainians

Young trio raised more than $300

Earlier this year, when Callie Allen, 8, Karina Allen, 10, and Lillia White, 10, learned about the war in Ukraine they wanted to help.

The Central Saanich trio developed a plan for a roadside stand, including menu, roles and responsibilities and a cause to support, helping Ukrainians who settle in Greater Victoria.

They put the plan into action on Aug. 20 with homemade lemonade, cookies and popcorn at a stand adorned with handmade Ukrainian flags.

The Tanner Ridge community responded in spades.

Pedestrians and drivers stopped by – including a few repeat customers – and in almost four hours, the girls raised $300.

The proceeds were donated to the Intercultural Association of Greater Victoria, an organization helping with settlement services.

Ukraine

