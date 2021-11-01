Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor, holding a seedling, says Tree Appreciation Day on Nov. 6 will offer attendees Indigenous plant knowledge and a chance to get their hands dirty. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day digs into Indigenous knowledge

Nov. 6 event includes planting of native shrubs, edible fruit trees by community members

Tree Appreciation Day on Nov. 6 will give Central Saanich residents a chance to dig into the knowledge of local tree experts.

Mayor Ryan Windsor said the two-hour event, set to start at 10 a.m. in the orchard area of Centennial Park near the lawn bowling club and batting cage, will touch on two important topics.

“I’m happy that we will have a local Indigenous Elder to share his knowledge with us about native plants,” Windsor said. “And adding more fruit trees to the orchard area is a wonderful way to demonstrate local food production on a public site.”

RELATED: Central Saanich hopes to plant new tradition with tree giveaway

That Elder is Tsawout First Nation Earl Claxton Jr., who will represent PEPAKEN HAUTW, an Indigenous-led native plants and garden learning centre in Central Saanich.

Other elements of the community celebration include the planting of native shrubs and edible fruit trees in the Centennial Park orchard, and tree planting alongside the park’s Edith Cooke baseball diamond. District staff will also demonstrate tips for tree planting.

Interested residents are asked to meet near the lawn bowling club and bring gardening gloves.

The municipality’s strategic plan for 2021-22 emphasizes investments in climate action and a healthy natural environment. A recent survey also identified food security as a top concern of residents.

