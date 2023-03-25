Challenge calls for Greater Victoria student ideas on sustainability, happiness

Contest wants youth to highlight One Planet Living through art and video

16-year-old Ava Bate’s illustration won her the One Planet Living student challenge in 2022. (Courtesy of Ava Bate/ One Planet Living student challenge)

Middle and high schoolers across Greater Victoria are being invited to showcase and imagine ways to better the planet and communities as the One Planet Living student challenge returns for its second year.

This year’s challenge calls on students to submit entries that share places, activities and things in the community that contribute to One Planet Living – where everyone, everywhere enjoy happy, healthy and sustainable lives.

“We know that a lot needs to change for us to live sustainably within the limits of our beautiful planet, but we also know that ‘lighter living’ can be better living,” One Planet Living’s framework states. “Living more sustainably will help us make sure that everyone has the chance to live happy, healthy lives, everywhere and our beautiful planet will continue to thrive.”

The contest is led by OneEarth Living, a B.C. non-profit organization, and is also sponsored by the Capital Regional District, the District of Saanich and the City of Victoria.

Students in Grades 6 to 12 have until April 28 to get their submissions in. Middle schoolers are asked to submit illustrations while high schoolers can do the same, or enter videos.

Participants in the challenge will highlight elements that support one or more of the 10 One Planet Living themes – such as equity, culture, sustainable water and food, zero waste, zero carbon energy, etc. The student creations can also imagine changes that could help communities and people thrive.

13-year-old Abbey Hancock won second place in the 2022 One Planet Living student challenge for her illustration on the importance of reducing plastic waste. (Courtesy of Abbey Hancock/One Planet Living student challenge)

The lead for One Planet BC says municipalities, community builders, businesses and schools are uniting around a vision of sustainability and are focusing on healthy and equitable actions.

“The One Planet Student challenge will provide a meaningful way for students to share their ideas and vision about how we can bring sustainability into our communities and personal lives, ” said Cora Hallsworth.

Each submission will be judged based on its creativity, viewer engagement, illumination of the subjects and how it aligns with One Planet Living.

The winners will get cash prizes, have their work showcased on the One Planet BC website and will participate in a June celebration event.

More information about the challenge and how to participate can be found at https://oneplanetbc.com/one-planet-student-challenge/.

