Christmas comes early for determined Saanich Peninsula cyclist

Ramsey Frombach was given the new bike on Saturday (Dec. 17) by the Greater Victoria Coffee Ride Cyclists who have dubbed themselves the Cycling Santas. (Courtesy of Joyce LaRose)

One little girl will be riding into the new year on a new bike courtesy of the Cycling Santas.

When the Greater Victoria Coffee Ride cycling group saw eight-year-old Ramsey Frombach riding her bike in conditions even they wouldn’t brave, the group was inspired.

“We are extremely impressed by her determination, skill and courage,” said Joyce LaRose, who helped organize the donation.

So they gave themselves the nickname ‘Cycling Santas’ and got to work acquiring a few elves that could bring Frombach a Christmas surprise.

“We noticed her Disney princess bike has a broken pedal and is getting a little small for her,” LaRose said. “Contributions have been overwhelmingly generous from cyclists from Sidney to Victoria and Shane from Brentwood Cycle.”

The group got the blessing of her school principal and her mother to set up a meet-and-greet, where they presented her with the new bike.

“The group was impressed by her determination no matter the weather, and by the student’s attention to road safety,” said Steve Macgregor, Frombach’s principal. “They reached out to see if they could help spruce up her bike a bit, and this grew into the group getting donations and help from a local bike shop when the story was shared.”

The group gifted the bike to Frombach Saturday (Dec. 17) with the help of the Brentwood Cycle at Marigold Cafe.

“We are all excited to make this a very special Christmas for this young girl who may someday ride the Tour de France,” LaRose said.

