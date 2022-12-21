Ramsey Frombach was given the new bike on Saturday (Dec. 17) by the Greater Victoria Coffee Ride Cyclists who have dubbed themselves the Cycling Santas. (Courtesy of Joyce LaRose)

Ramsey Frombach was given the new bike on Saturday (Dec. 17) by the Greater Victoria Coffee Ride Cyclists who have dubbed themselves the Cycling Santas. (Courtesy of Joyce LaRose)

Christmas comes early for determined Saanich Peninsula cyclist

Cycling Santas gift eight-year-old with new bike

One little girl will be riding into the new year on a new bike courtesy of the Cycling Santas.

When the Greater Victoria Coffee Ride cycling group saw eight-year-old Ramsey Frombach riding her bike in conditions even they wouldn’t brave, the group was inspired.

“We are extremely impressed by her determination, skill and courage,” said Joyce LaRose, who helped organize the donation.

So they gave themselves the nickname ‘Cycling Santas’ and got to work acquiring a few elves that could bring Frombach a Christmas surprise.

“We noticed her Disney princess bike has a broken pedal and is getting a little small for her,” LaRose said. “Contributions have been overwhelmingly generous from cyclists from Sidney to Victoria and Shane from Brentwood Cycle.”

The group got the blessing of her school principal and her mother to set up a meet-and-greet, where they presented her with the new bike.

“The group was impressed by her determination no matter the weather, and by the student’s attention to road safety,” said Steve Macgregor, Frombach’s principal. “They reached out to see if they could help spruce up her bike a bit, and this grew into the group getting donations and help from a local bike shop when the story was shared.”

The group gifted the bike to Frombach Saturday (Dec. 17) with the help of the Brentwood Cycle at Marigold Cafe.

“We are all excited to make this a very special Christmas for this young girl who may someday ride the Tour de France,” LaRose said.

READ MORE: Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas holidayCycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria enjoys a snow day
Next story
Meet the artist behind glass canvas magic across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

On the expansive glass canvas of a Beacon Avenue business, Santa blows snow as one might a kiss in the mural by Renee Audy. (Photo by Renee Audy)
Meet the artist behind glass canvas magic across Greater Victoria

The Greater Victoria Coffee Ride Cyclists, or the Cycling Santas, gifted eight-year-old Ramsey Frombach with a new bike after seeing her riding every day, in every weather. (Courtesy of Joyce LaRose)
Christmas comes early for determined Saanich Peninsula cyclist

Traffic was moving slow, but relatively uneventful on Sidney’s Lochside Drive Tuesday evening. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney staff says almost all roads except smaller cul-de-sacs plowed

Roads remain snowy and slick in downtown Victoria on Tuesday (Dec. 20). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Victoria off-roaders step up to get hospital staff to work in snowstorm

Pop-up banner image