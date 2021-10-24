City of Victoria seeks 2022 Youth Poet Laureate applications

The successful youth candidate from the CRD or Gulf Islands will be involved in city arts activities

The City of Victoria and partners at the Greater Victoria Public Library are seeking nominations for 2022’s Youth Poet Laureate until Nov. 8.

Since the creation of the position in 2013 by the Victoria Youth Council, the 14- to 24-year-old youth poet laureate is intended to provide a strong youth voice to those throughout the Capital Region and the Gulf Islands, according to a press release from the City of Victoria. Candidates must demonstrate an involvement in the poetry community, have clear ideas for the vision of their role and be skillful in presentation.

The successful candidate will be given an honorarium of $1,750, $2,000 towards project funding and the option to engage in mentorship with the City of Victoria’s Poet Laureate and 26-time author, John Barton, throughout the year. The term for the Youth Poet Laureate is from January to December 2022.

“Poetry is a great medium for youth to relay artistic expression,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “The Youth Poet Laureate will have the opportunity to showcase their craft and push the boundaries of creativity.”

Over the one-year term, the Youth Poet Laureate will create three new works of poetry, present at bi-monthly city council meetings, serve as a judge on the panel for the Greater Victoria Public Library Teen Writing Contest, host an event or project that will engage youth, and collaborate with the Greater Victoria Public Library on a poetry workshop for teens.

For submission guidelines and more information, visit victoria.ca/youthpoetlaureate.

