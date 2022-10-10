Clothing drive by Langford Salvation Army Centre asks for fall/winter children’s clothes

Donation drive runs from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, followed by a free giveaway on Oct. 19

The Salvation Army Connection Point Resource Centre is taking donations for cold weather clothes at its location at 107-737 Goldstream Avenue in Langford this week. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Salvation Army’s resource centre in Langford is holding a donation drive this week for winter clothing and gear for families in need.

Melissa Paul, a child and family services worker at the Salvation Army Connection Point Resource Centre, said she’s heard stories from a number of parents, who are struggling.

“The Salvation Army on the Westshore has seen a significant increase in parents coming to them for clothing vouchers for their children and fully expect that demand for this service will only increase as the colder weather arrives,” the organization said in a statement.

Starting on Tuesday (Oct. 11), volunteers will be collecting donations of gently used fall and winter clothing for children at its location at 107-737 Goldstream Avenue, until Oct. 18.

Then on Wednesday, (Oct. 19) from 1 to 5 p.m. the centre will be allowing parents to come and pick a few items for each of their children, as supplies allow, free of charge.

