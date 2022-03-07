This wayward feline was reported missing about five years ago by his vet tech human and more recently by Colwood residents who adopted him. Now he’s headed back to his original owner and a new home. (Find Lost and Escaped Cats/Facebook)

Colwood cat found 5 years after going missing makes case for chip technology

Frisky feline headed back to original owner and a new home in Ontario

A senior kitty is headed for home in Ontario after more than five years on the missing list for Find Lost and Escaped Cats (FLEC) in Greater Victoria.

The Colwood cat reported missing in late February was found not long after near the Royal Bay bluff. But it wasn’t actually the beginning of this cat’s tale, said FLEC president Jill Oakley.

The Highlands resident runs FLEC and FLED (the original non-profit society launched in 2013 to help locate dogs), but doesn’t serve as administrator of the cat side of the business, so didn’t have a name for the 13-year-old fluffy feline.

However, the same cat was first reported missing about five years ago by his vet tech human. While she was forced to move away from Greater Victoria, the owner didn’t ever give up hope, Oakley said.

It turned out, the family that had the cat in Colwood didn’t realize it had a tracking microchip inserted. During the cat’s latest escapade, the person who found him took him to a vet where the chip provided information about his original human – now living in St. Catherines, Ont.

“I think you could have knocked the owner over with a feather when they were contacted,” Oakley said, adding the thrilled vet tech is now working out details to get her pet home.

This isn’t the first time a cat will make an out-of-province trip back to its original owner.

In 2018 a cat called Diva hitched a ride in a moving van from Calgary to Duncan, Oakley recalled. She was also microchipped and scored a flight back to Alberta.

Visit fledsearch.ca/ to learn more about the animal non-profit society that serves the Island.

