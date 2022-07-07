The City of Colwood said a number of logs had washed up onto the beach at the Cobourg Peninsula over the winter, blocking access paths connecting the waterfront and Ocean Boulevard. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood clearing logs from paths on beachfront

Logs had washed up during winter, cutting off access for elderly residents

Colwood is shifting logs that have washed up on the beach at Cobourg Peninsula to improve access for residents with mobility challenges.

Workers are clearing three paths through the logs to allow for better access to the beach for people coming from Ocean Boulevard.

“We are so fortunate in Colwood to be able to walk, ride or drive to the beach and dip our toes in the ocean just steps from the road. However, climbing over the logs is not something everyone can do easily, which means many people cannot enjoy the water’s edge,” read a statement from the City of Colwood.

The paths will be near the lagoon washroom building, near the accessible picnic table, and in the area of the portable washrooms and bird sculptures.

Colwood thanked residents for their understanding.

