The City of Colwood is hosting a free holiday concert Friday evening (Dec. 10) at Meadow Park, featuring choirs from Sangster Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of the City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood is hosting a free holiday concert Friday evening (Dec. 10) at Meadow Park, featuring choirs from Sangster Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of the City of Colwood)

Colwood hosting free holiday concert Friday night

Sangster Elementary choirs featured; hot chocolate, light tunnels 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Meadow Park

The City of Colwood hosts a free holiday concert Friday night (Dec. 10) in Royal Bay.

The Sangster Elementary School choirs will be performing on the city’s mobile stage in Meadow Park from 6 to 7 p.m. The event features a carol singalong and hot chocolate, courtesy of Sequoia Coastal Coffee, and residents are invited to stroll through the holiday light tunnels on the park’s bridges while there.

READ MORE: Victoria musical theatre group stages free Christmas show – Santa shoutouts for a fee

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,ConcertsHolidaysWest Shore

Previous story
Photo opp food bank fundraiser features draft horses on Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

Saanich police confirm that a youth struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Dec. 6 has died. (Black Press Media file photo)
Youth struck by vehicle in Saanich crosswalk dies in hospital

The Victoria Fire Department responded to an overnight basement fire in Vic West Dec. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overnight Victoria West fire sends one resident to hospital

Cody Kasper with Bartlett Tree Experts installing an owl house at Kings Park on Dec. 3. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Kings Park sees installation of specially designed owl house in Saanich

Students at Greater Victoria schools continue to face new cases of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
2 Greater Victoria schools facing new COVID-19 exposures