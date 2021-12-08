Colwood hosting free holiday concert Friday night

The City of Colwood hosts a free holiday concert Friday night (Dec. 10) in Royal Bay.
The Sangster Elementary School choirs will be performing on the city’s mobile stage in Meadow Park from 6 to 7 p.m. The event features a carol singalong and hot chocolate, courtesy of Sequoia Coastal Coffee, and residents are invited to stroll through the holiday light tunnels on the park’s bridges while there.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.