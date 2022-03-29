Colwood seeks feedback on rabbit encounters

City looking to determine if some form of management is needed

The City of Colwood is seeking public feedback on rabbit encounters as the city seeks to determine if some form of management is required. (Photo Courtesy of City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood wants to hear from residents about their encounters with rabbits as the city looks to determine if some form of management is needed.

According to a news release, the rabbits commonly encountered in the community are non-native species and can cause damage to irrigation systems, wiring, landscaping, sensitive ecosystems and can be a hazard to motorists.

“We are fortunate to be connected to nature in Colwood, and encounters with animals are a source of joy for many,” read the release. “At the same time, we acknowledge that animals such as deer, raccoons, rabbits, rats, and squirrels can cause issues for homeowners, businesses and municipalities. We seal up holes, put up barriers, select resistant plants, set traps, secure bird feeders and lockdown waste bins to reduce attractants and guard against damage and disease.”

Residents are encouraged to provide their feedback online through Let’s Talk Colwood – letstalkcolwood.ca/rabbits. The page allows residents to mark on a map where they have encountered rabbits in the community and features an 11 question survey.

City of Colwood,West Shore