Community invited to clean up Bowker Creek, race rubber duckies with Oak Bay students

Students from Oak Bay High work with the CRD’s Bowker Creek Initiative and the Greater Victoria Green Team to remove invasive species and plant native plants and shrubs. They’ll be at the creek April 23 for the environment club’s annual clean-up and rubber ducky race. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)

After two years away, Oak Bay High’s environment club is set to host its 19th annual Bowker Creek cleanup event.

Community members are invited to join the students on Saturday, April 23, for a day of creek cleaning, face painting, rubber ducky racing and bake sale snacks.

After close to two decades of students tending to the creek, environment club member Katie Bentley said they’ve seen definite improvements in it, but that there is still a long way to go before it is fully restored.

Bentley and fellow Grade 12 student Olivia Friesen both joined the club in hopes of making a positive impact on the environment at a time of immense global strain.

“I think we both feel like the state of the environment is at a really critical point,” Bentley said.

They’ll be sharing educational material at the clean-up event to spread awareness about the Bowker Creek Watershed and encourage more people to take environmental action.

“We’re at a very pivotal point and not enough is being done,” Friesen said.

All the money fundraised at the event will go towards the restoration and maintenance of Bowker Creek.

Rubber ducks will go for $2 apiece and can be purchased the day of. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon between Oak Bay High School and the Jack Wallace Memorial Track.

