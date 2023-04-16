Community kitchen gears up for Saanich infrastructure upgrades

Clarice Dillman, left, Ray Lett, Vivian Skinner, Lyndon Sayers, Laura Cochrane, Jim Gowans, Catherine Gowans, Craig Thomas, Kim Cummins, Travis Lee and Richard D’Appolonic of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich honour 11 individuals and organizations instrumental in developing the charity. (Tyler Akis/Shelbourne Community Kitchen)

With a nod of thanks for recent support, a Saanich community kitchen is ready to embark on its next fundraising campaign.

The Shelbourne Community Kitchen unveiled a wall of appreciation for 11 individuals and organizations key to developing the organization to what it is today. An additional plaque acknowledged anonymous donors.

The organization runs several programs that lower barriers for families and individuals living on low income to access healthy food.

“There is a profoundly humbling and inspiring network of people who support our work. It’s wonderful to have this time to celebrate the tremendous impact they make at the kitchen,” program director Kim Cummins said in a news release.

The 11 honourees are Banyan Construction, Brewis Electric (Wyatt Family), Bruce Saunders, Craig Thomas, Laura Cochrane, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Mary Lou Whidden, Omnivore Acres Farm, Jim and Catherine Gowans, St. Luke’s Cedar Hill Anglican Church, Tri-Eagle Development, Travis Lee and Vivian Skinner.

READ ALSO: Renovations provide cozy new space for Saanich community kitchen

“Following our values, we wanted to recognize those who contributed in various ways, including donors of monetary value, in-kind contributions and voluntary service,” board chair Clarice Dillman said during the March 30 unveiling.

The kitchen reported a 200 per cent increase – 230 more – patrons in the first half of 2020.

In 2022, the pantry program served more than 1,100 adults and 400 children, distributing more than 50,000 pounds of food.

On site, the kitchen saw patrons prepare 2,047 meals together and 37 food skills program enhance lives through both in-person and virtual sessions. The kitchen delivered 175 meal kits and distributed 1,876 food plants.

Next for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen is a capital camping for phase two of renovations at its new space, 101-3787 Cedar Hill Rd. Plans include a commercial kitchen and accessibility improvements.

Programs do not have membership fees and do not require proof of residency or need. Visit shelbournecommunitykitchen.ca to learn more about programs or how to donate.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodSaanich