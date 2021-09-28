Community lacrosse box, new lawnmower planned for Saanichton couple’s $675,000-win

Set for Life winner fell to his knees laughing at the surprise

Saanichton couple Sheila Thomas and Joseph Horne plan to help build a lacrosse box for the community after winning $675,000 on a Set For Life ticket. (Courtesy BCLC)

Joseph Horne plans to help build a lacrosse box for the community after winning $675,000 on a Set For Life ticket.

The Saanichton man was at home when he dropped to his knees and burst out laughing while checking the ticket he and his wife Sheila Thomas bought, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation news release.

“I started scratching and recall thinking it was teasing me with all doubles. I got to the sixth game, took a breather… held my breath, and that’s when I got three matches,” he said.

Thomas naturally asked what happened, but didn’t completely believe him. She used the BCLC app to check, heard the winning music, “and ran upstairs to tell my mom while screaming ‘We are set for life!’” she said.

Horne, a landscaper, plans to purchase a lawnmower for work with some of the prize and also wants to build a lacrosse box in the community. He also looks forward to purchasing a bigger vehicle.

