Cookie campaign aims to keep Greater Victoria kids smiling during difficult times

Smile Cookies are $1 this week with proceeds going to Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

Veronica Carroll, CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation delivers individually wrapped cookies that raise funds for youth supports in Greater Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The cookies that bring smiles to patrons and children in need of support are back at Tim Hortons across the nation.

For 25 years franchise owners have shown dedication to their communities through the annual Smile Cookie campaign – a week where proceeds from the sale of chocolate chunk cookies are donated to charity.

Smile Cookies are available Sept. 13 to 19 for $1 each at 23 locations across Greater Victoria with full proceeds going to Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

“Communities coming together during these difficult times is more important than ever,” Langford Tim Hortons owner Kelly Sim said. “Our restaurant team members and I are excited to continue working with Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island to raise as much as possible for Jeneece Place and to bring access to health care closer to home for Island kids and their families.”

Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Week raised $33,064 last year to support Jeneece Place. More than $245,000 has been raised in Greater Victoria through the sale of Smile Cookies.

Cookies are available in store, at the drive-thru or on the mobile app for delivery or pickup. Find a map of participating locations and an order form at bit.ly/smile-cookie-week- 2021.

