Craft Fair Roundup: Festive sales help shoppers get a jump on holiday lists

Craft fairs are back in full force across Greater Victoria during November and December. (Black Press Media file photo)

Craft fairs and holiday-themed fundraisers are back in full force during the lead-up to the Christmas season.

Here is a list of events taking place around Greater Victoria:

November

38th Annual Strawberry Vale Craft Fair

Friday, Nov. 4

5 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11 High St. (corner of High Street and Burnside Road West)

Lots of gift ideas by local handmade juried artisans. Choose from art, body care products, jewelry, knitting, canning, cards, pottery, children’s clothing, glass work, wood, Christmas items, fabric art, food services, baking, sweet treats and much more. Wheelchair accessible, lots of parking. $2 admission at door.

SVCraftFair.com

Christmas at the Lake Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prospect Lake Hall, 5358 Sparton Rd. (near West Saanich Road)

Crafts, gourmet food, art, community bake table

First Chance Christmas Craft Show

Saturday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, Sidney

Celebrating the Christmas spirit since 1989. Join us and support 85+ juried artisans.

firstandlastchance.ca

4th Annual Christmas Market-Spectrum Band Victoria

Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spectrum High School, 957 Burnside Rd.

All proceeds to Spectrum Music School. Crafters, door prizes, raffle and food truck.

Oak Bay Artists’ Exhibition & Studio Tour

Saturday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Various art studios in Oak Bay. View and purchase visual art by Oak Bay artists. Paintings, photography, linocuts, collage, ceramics and more.

oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/events/calendar

Annual Juan de Fuca 55+ Activity Center Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juan de Fuca 55+ Activity Centre, 1767 Island Hwy., Building 3

Begin your Christmas season by experiencing a true Christmas Craft Fair. Come browse the 30-plus tables of items lovingly and artfully made by members. As well as traditional craft items such as quilting, knitting, weaving, jewelry, home preserves, greeting cards, and decorations (Christmas and general), there will also be paper tole, woodworking, pottery and much more. Pick up some surprise gifts for just a toonie and enter our raffles. Cash or cheque only. Admission is free.

Join us for lunch and refreshments. There is plenty of parking and our centre is accessible. Vaccination proof or membership card required at the door.

43rd Annual Creative Craft Fairs

Friday, Nov. 11

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pearkes Recreation Centre, 3100 Tillicum Rd.

One of Vancouver Island’s most popular fairs, showcasing over 125 exhibitors from all over B.C. Over 100 draw prizes will be given away. Admission is $6.50, under 12 free.

creativecraftfairs.com

NOMAD Holiday Market

Friday, Nov. 11

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1100 Admiral Rd.

Nomadic curated events that find unique locations on Vancouver Island to showcase some of B.C.’s finest makers. Makers of anything from food, alcohol, fine art, clothing, jewelry and so much more.

Studio 30 Art Club Show

Nov. 11 to 17

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ArtSea Gallery in Sidney’s Tulista Park, 9565 Fifth St.

The Studio 30 Art Club is a local non-profit society that has been supporting Victoria-area artists for over 40 years. Club members work in various mediums including oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel, and mixed media. The art show will feature original artwork, art cards, and artist demonstrations. Come and see the work of these talented artists and start your Christmas shopping early. Enter a free draw to win a basket of art-related products. Free admission.

Emmanuel Baptist Church Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2121 Cedar Hill Cross Rd.

Some vendors are cash only. Knit and crocheted items, jewelry, baking and a variety of Christmas crafts and gifts.

Calico Christmas Market

“The Home of Handmade”

Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spectrum Community School, 957 Burnside Rd. W.

Weekend admission $5, 12 years and under free. ATMs available. Free parking. Canucks’ ticket package grand prize draw and kids’ draws.

Bring your family and friends, and enjoy a fun and relaxed weekend of shopping, food, and holiday festiveness at our 35th annual Christmas artisan market. We feature over 100 local makers offering a stunning selection of original handcrafted goods. Calico Christmas proudly supports local small businesses, helping to build a stronger community. Every admission receives an entry for our Canucks’ ticket and hotel package prize draw.

Facebook.com/thecalicochristmasmarket

All Sooke Arts & Crafts

Friday, Nov. 18

12 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

Free admission, handicapped accessible, over 50 vendors on two floors, great food and great entertainment. Get your picture taken with Santa.

Pebbles Christmas Gift Sale

Saturday, Nov. 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoal Centre, 10030 Resthaven Dr.

A joint fundraising sale for BC Cancer Foundation and Sidney by the Sea Rotary Club.

Many who have had to visit BC Cancer Victoria will remember Pebbles gift shop. The gift shop, unfortunately, had to close and BC Cancer Foundation is partnering with Sidney by the Sea Rotary to sell all the gift shop merchandise. Proceeds from the sale will be divided equally between the two groups. All the merchandise is new.

Help support a great cause while picking up some holiday gifts.

Owl Designer Fair

Saturday, Nov 19

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fernwood Community Centre, 1240 Gladstone Ave.

St. Luke’s Church Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 19

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3821 Cedar Hill X Rd.

Jewlery, antiques, needlework, books, toys, baking, jams, silent auction, vintage clothing, accessories, Christmas decor, white elephant sale and more.

Info: 250-592-2842

Victorian Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 19

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saanich Commonwealth Place, 4636 Elk Lake Dr.

Weekend admission is $5. Victorian Christmas Craft Fair is excited to be back as one of Victoria’s most beloved holiday markets. Get an early start on holiday shopping at this annual favourite, entering its 28th season, and find handcrafted decor and gifts for everyone on your list. We have an amazing community of over 70-plus makers, artists, and small businesses committed to bringing you the very best in handmade.

Highlands Winter Craft Fair

Sunday, Nov. 20

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highlands Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Rd., and Caleb Pike Heritage Park, 1589 Millstream Rd.

Held annually in the beautiful district of Highlands. It’s an event not to be missed.

facebook.com/highlandswintercraftfair

Early Bird Holiday Market

Sunday, Nov. 20

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, 3220 Cedar Hill Rd.

Cedar Hill Arts Centre artists invite you to the Arts Centre for their popular annual sale of pottery, paintings, art and crafts. Timed perfectly for the holidays, find an array of unique, locally made gifts. This market is a must-do on your holiday calendar. Free admission and free parking. A chance to win handmade door prizes contributed by the artists.

Holiday Market and Silver Bells Silent Auction

Saturday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cook Street Village Activity Centre, 380 Cook St.

Crafts, food and silent auction. Accepting letters to the North Pole.

Small Works Show

Saturday, Nov. 26

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cordova Bay 55+ Association/Cordova Bay Elementary School, 5238 Cordova Bay Rd.

The Cordova Bay 55+ Art Group is having a “Small Works” art show. Group members work in various mediums including oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel, and mixed media. The art show will feature original artwork and art cards. Original art pieces will be 12” x 12” or smaller. Come out and see the work of these very talented artists. Masks recommended.

Christmas in the Manger

Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

Once again, more than 100 vendors will come together to showcase their artisan wares in this juried craft fair offering you their handcrafted, homemade, and homegrown products in a festive holiday setting. Admission is $3.

Esquimalt Holiday Market

Sunday, Nov. 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Esquimalt Recreation Centre, 527 Fraser St.

December

The Dickens Fair

Saturday, Dec. 3

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James Bay Community Centre, 140 Oswego St.

Featuring locally made artisan foods, one-of-a-kind crafts and door prizes.

Last Chance Christmas Craft Show

Friday, Dec. 9

2 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, Sidney

Celebrating the Christmas spirit since 1989. Enjoy the talents and shop the many creations of 85+ juried artisans.

firstandlastchance.ca

North Park Multicultural Festival

Sunday, Dec. 18

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, 1925 Blanshard St.

A free family-friendly event where diverse communities gather and share culture through arts, food, conversations and kid’s activities. Thirty-plus local vendors and community groups.

npna.ca

