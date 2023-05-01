The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD)

The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD)

CRD brings back watershed tours for the summer

Tours begin June 1 and will run through the month

The Capital Regional District will reopen watershed tours beginning in June, offering visitors a peak into how Greater Victoria gets drinking water.

The tours, which will run for the month of June every Thursday through Sunday, will last five hours, taking 42 people per group through the process of collecting and treating drinking water.

Each Get to Know Your H2O Tour starts at the Sooke Lake Reservoir and follows the water through the Rithet Creek. Each group walks through the forest to the Deception Reservoir and Damn and into the Japan Gulch Disinfection facility.

Registration for the tours are free, and a maximum of six guests can be registered with each group. This tour is recommended for children 12 years and up.

For more information visit crd.bc.ca/watertours.

READ MORE: CRD’s water tour gives a bone-jarring peek at region’s water source

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDDrinking water

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Everyone has been touched by somebody else’s generosity’: May marks Leave a Legacy Month
Next story
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Colwood after pandemic break

Just Posted

The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD)
CRD brings back watershed tours for the summer

The annual Regional Emergency Preparedness Fair and Display is returning May 7 to West Shore Parks and Recreation after its pandemic hiatus, promising a day full of fun activities and important emergency preparedness information for residents. (Black Press Media file photo)
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Colwood after pandemic break

Artist Tanya Bub and Breanne Beckette, senior manager of Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, celebrate more than $10,000 raised through Bub’s sculpture show to support the BC SPCA site in Metchosin. (Courtesy Tanya Bub)
Driftwood wildlife raises more than $10K to help the real deal in Metchosin

Leave a Legacy Month marks a time for donors to consider options for legacy giving and what matters to them. (Image supplied by Victoria Foundation)
‘Everyone has been touched by somebody else’s generosity’: May marks Leave a Legacy Month