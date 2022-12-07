CRD warns residents not to decorate trees in parks this Christmas

Regional authority said decorations can get blown off trees and become garbage

CRD asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks. (Courtesy of Capital Regional District/Twitter)

The Capital Regional District is cautioning residents against placing Christmas ornaments on trees in public spaces over the holiday season.

The regional authority, which manages 33 regional parks and four trails, asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks, saying decorations may end up becoming plastic waste.

“Although well-intentioned, holiday decorations left in regional parks can quickly become trash in high winds and bad weather. This holiday season, let’s allow the natural beauty of our #crdparks to shine!” the tweet read.

Please don't decorate trees or shrubs in parks this winter. Although well-intentioned, holiday decorations left in regional parks can quickly become trash in high winds and bad weather. This holiday season, let's allow the natural beauty of our #crdparks to shine! #yyj pic.twitter.com/IOPxY6ZQKj — CRD (@crd_bc) December 6, 2022

