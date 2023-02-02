Ave and Bruce Hunt, Kyla and Barney Williams, Avery and Jason Shaw, Avery and Cameron Dix. (Courtesy Victoria Artistic Swimming)

Dads take the plunge to help Victoria artistic swimmers compete

Victoria Artistic Swimming Club hosts its annual water show on Sunday, Feb. 5

Dads take centre stage at the annual Artistic Swimming Club water show in Saanich this weekend.

“This water show provides a snapshot of all the hard work we invest in our sport – and this year, our dads can be a part of our journey in the pool,” said Avery Baillie Dix, a national stream athlete.

The club’s national stream fathers don nose clips and dive in with their daughters to perform in the fundraiser for their coming competitions in Toronto and Calgary.

“This is a fun and interactive way that we, the dads, can support our girls in achieving their goals. It will be fun, and I am sure it will have a big splash,” Avery’s dad Cameron Dix said. “These athletes train 20 hours a week, and all dads involved are proud to be a part of this fundraiser to support their daughters.”

The team is also raising funds for competition travel online here.

The team recently welcomed Brenda Scott to the role of club head coach. Scott began her coaching career locally while still an athlete with and then head coach of the club then called the Victoria Crystalettes. From there, she spent a number of years up Island as head coach of the Nanaimo Diamonds and has been very involved locally since her return to Greater Victoria in 2016.

The water show showcases swimmers’ routines ahead of this year’s competitions and highlights all levels of athletes, from newcomers in Artistic Swim Kids to the UVic Artistic Swimming Club.

The Victoria Artistic Swimming Club hosts its annual water show on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Saanich Commonwealth Place. Admission is by donation. Visit victoriasynchro.com for more information on the organization.

