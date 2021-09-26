Dark, vacant Saanich theatre set to scare for Halloween

Stay tuned for the Monsters Haunted House at the former University Heights movie theatre through October. (Pixabay photo)

The former University Heights movie theatre takes a new tenant next month just to put a scare into visitors.

Monsters Haunted House returns to the space it dubs the University Frights movie theatre.

The Landmark University Heights theatre closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing its permanent closure that July. Monsters previously hosted the popular Fear on the Pier in Victoria.

“While all the patrons and employees are a distant memory, the dark souls and evil spirits that used to feed off the fear and screams of the movie goers remain,” reads an online post announcing the event.

Due to ongoing public health restrictions, tickets will be sold online only and are only good for the date purchased. If a night is not sold out, walkups will be accepted – cash only.

Provincial guidelines will be followed and groups will be smaller and more spaced out than previous years.

No customers are allowed into the venue wearing masks or faces painted other than face masks related to COVID-19. Visitors should also note that fog and strobe lights are used, and expect some dark and claustrophobic areas.

Monsters Haunted House is at University Heights Shopping Centre, 3980 Shelbourne St., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in October from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available online at eventbrite.ca by searching Monsters Haunted House.

