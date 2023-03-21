Disturbed nests, chicks best left alone in Greater Victoria, says wildlife specialist

Anna’s hummingbird babies need near constant feeding by syringe. (Courtesy BC SPCA) Just like the adult hummingbird, the chicks have a high metabolism like their parents, so it’s best of they don’t need human intervention, say wildlife specialists. (Courtesy BC SPCA) Anna’s hummingbird babies need near constant feeding by syringe. (Courtesy BC SPCA)

The official arrival of spring means the wildlife rehab centre in Metchosin is gearing up for a busy season.

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) sees 70 per cent of its orphaned and injured come in between April and August, says Erin Ryan, specialist, animal welfare.

The first babies of the year needing help are consistently the small hummingbird chicks as their nesting season comes earliest.

“Of course they’re very fragile and delicate and need hand feeding every 10 minutes,” Ryan said.

Just like the adult hummingbird, these babies have a high metabolism so it’s best if they don’t need human intervention. Their best chance is with their parents.

While spring storm season and the occasional predator can put nests at risk, the seasonal tidying of yards can cause the biggest problems.

Hummingbird nests can be the size of a toonie with eggs the size of jellybeans, Ryan noted, so gardeners should take extra care to check branches before trimming.

“If you do accidentally cut a branch or something with a nest, you can often save yourself by just attaching the branch exactly where it was,” Ryan said.

Any baby bird on the ground doesn’t automatically need to be taken into care. A healthy chick can be gently popped back into a nest, or a dislodged nest set back in a tree. Often that’s the best course of action, Ryan said.

Later this spring, residents could also discover birds that appear healthy on the ground. The fledglings are learning to fly and usually have a parent close by.

As with any wildlife at risk, residents can call the BC SPCA animal helpline for advice at 1-855-622-7722.

“If they do need help … we advise to keep the nest intact and bring it all together – mom and dad do the best job of building a nest,” Ryan said.

