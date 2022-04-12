Easter weekend events spread around Greater Victoria

Many events returning after being put on pause earlier in the pandemic

Those looking to get into the Easter spirit have options in Greater Victoria, as holiday events make their return after two years of pandemic-related restrictions.

Among them, the City of Colwood is hosting a family friendly event Saturday, April 16 from noon to 2 p.m. at Meadow Park Green. The fun will include a scavenger hunt, treat bags from Royal Bay Bakery, Ukrainian egg decorating, face painting, live music by Morien Jones, and grilled hot dogs courtesy of Snap Dogs. The Royal B.C. Museum will also have staff on site for those interested in learning about birds and their eggs.

There will also be donation opportunities for those looking to support Ukraine war relief efforts.

Butchart Gardens in Central Saanich is hosting a children’s Easter Bunny hunt April 15 to 18. A dozen bunnies will be hidden throughout the garden’s sprawling grounds, and families will have to look under every petal and over every stream to find them all, earning a special treat and entry into a draw to win an Easter basket.

Sooke residents won’t be missing any fun either, with Pemberton Holmes hosting an Easter egg hunt April 16 at Ed Macgregor Park. Starting at 10 a.m., two separate hunts will be held for toddlers and elementary-aged children respectively. Before and after the hunt visitors can find face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, tea, coffee and bottled water available.

Masks are optional for the free event, per provincial health guidelines, attendees are asked to leave their pets at home and an event photographer will be on site.

April 17 offers residents a choice of Easter Sunday brunches to enjoy.

Among those, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel hosts its buffet meal in the Grand Lobby and everyone dining for the meal will go home with a special gift. Four seatings are available: 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required and tables are available for two to six guests.

The Fireside Grill in Royal Oak is also serving up brunch as they do every weekend, but for Easter they are offering a special buffet menu. The farm-to-table meal will feature everything from baked goods to seafood, carvery to sushi, with plenty of gluten-free and dairy-free options.

