Esquimalt adding new protected bike and pedestrian lanes in 2023

Esquimalt is planning to add protected bike and pedestrian networks to two main roads in the township.

Plans are in the works to build infrastructure that would support biking and walking on Lampson Street and Tillicum Road, which see high numbers of vehicles daily.

“Esquimalt has a good foundation of cycling infrastructure, but we want to make active transportation safer and more appealing to our community in key areas,” Mayor Barbara Desjardins said in a statement. “This means that walking, rolling and cycling will be more accessible to people of all of ages and abilities so that they and their loved ones can enjoy travelling in the township.”

Lampson Street currently sees 11,350 vehicles daily and Tillicum Road sees 17,000.

The infrastructure will connect to the District of Saanich’s new bike lanes on the north side of the Gorge Bridge, further connecting the communities in a safe and accessible way.

The plans also include new crossings and the removal of old signals. The new bike lanes will be on Tillicum Road from Gorge to Craigflower and on Lampson Street from Esquimalt Road to Transfer Street.

According to the 2021 census, 18 per cent of people in Esquimalt walk or cycle on their daily commute.

Increasing the amount of bike lanes and pedestrian walkways in the area help to reduce the amount of cars on the road and the issues that come with them such as parking and emissions.

The designs have been presented with a survey and people will be able to participate in the survey until Dec. 16.

The construction, which will take a “quick build” approach, is set to begin next year after the results of the survey are presented to the council in January.

