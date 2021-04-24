Esquimalt Fire Department offers free online CPR training

More people will soon have the skills to save lives as the Esquimalt Fire Department launches free online CPR training sessions.
Anyone interested can sign up for hour-long live Zoom sessions with a fire department member. Prior to their session, registrants pick up a sanitized mannequin and course materials, which they will return for sanitizing after they’re complete.
“We want to empower our community to have the confidence and knowledge to potentially save a loved one or bystander,” said Esquimalt Fire Chief Chris Jancowski. CPR can help save a person’s life if they are unresponsive.
The session will discuss personal safety, common questions and compression techniques. It is not, however, for certification.
Training sessions will be offered seven days a week at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. People can request a date and time by emailing cpr@esquimalt.ca.
