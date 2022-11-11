Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ends at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park around noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ends at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park around noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt Remembrance Day ceremony returning to Memorial Park

Ceremony, parade take place from 10 a.m. to noon

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 172 is once again hosting its Remembrance Day ceremony and parade, starting at 10 a.m. today in Esquimalt.

The parade will be starting at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ending at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park at 1200 Esquimalt Rd.

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy, Cadets, Royal Canadian Legion, Scouts Canada and the Royal New Zealand Navy will also be in attendance.

More to come …

ALSO READ: Langford veteran recalls psychological toll of peacekeeping in the Balkans

ALSO READ: Coins on tombstones, an American tradition that has gradually taken root in Canada

ALSO READ: Former military members in Oak Bay reflect on remembrance

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canadian Armed ForcesRemembrance DayTownship of EsquimaltVeterans

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man completes seven-week term guarding the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Just Posted

Richard Coles, chair of the honours and awards committee with the Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37, and Val Noyes, Legion secretary, past president and chair of the poppy and Remembrance committee, stand next to Sidney’s cenotaph. (Black Press Media file photo)
Full Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Sidney

Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ends at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park around noon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt Remembrance Day ceremony returning to Memorial Park

Victoria Remembrance ceremony will take place on the grounds of the legislature at 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Victoria Tourism)
The City of Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at B.C. legislature cenotaph

Charles Etchell graduated high school in 1943 and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force that July. (Courtesy Carlton House)
Former military members in Oak Bay reflect on remembrance