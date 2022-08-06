Explore Greater Victoria by bike and have a chance to win prizes

Capital Bike’s Sticker Challenge is back for a third year and runs through Aug. 14. (Courtesy of Capital Bike)

Capital Bike is offering Greater Victoria residents a chance to win more than $2,000 worth of prizes in exchange for exploring the region by bike this month.

The group’s annual Sticker Challenge is back for its third year with more than 60 organizations participating from now until Aug. 14. The rules are simple: The more places someone visits, the more chances they have to win prizes.

Participants simply have to visit a participating business by bike and collect a sticker. Then, take a photo of all the stickers collected and email it to Capital Bike by Aug. 21 to be entered into the prize draw. The more stickers collected, the more prize entries one has.

“It started off as a one-off to help people stay active, but it blew up and now it’s a stand-alone event,” event manager Jordan Glowicki stated in a release.

”This year, we have a bigger geographic reach with region specific-coloured stickers and we expect an even higher turnout. Organizations love it because it brings new patrons to their doors, and riders love it because they discover awesome places to visit, shop and explore that they might not have otherwise discovered.”

Prizes include a round trip for two people and two bikes on the MV Coho ferry, a gift card for two people to go whale watching with Jamie’s Whaling Station and multiple prize packs valued at more than $125 each.

Photo submissions for the sticker challenge can be sent to admin@capitalbike.ca until Aug. 21, and must include Sticker Challenge Entry”in the subject line with the entrant’s full name, phone number, a picture of all collected stickers and an optional selfie with the stickers to be entered into the best selfie contest.

Find more information on the challenge, including a map of the participating businesses, at capitalbike.ca/sticker-challenge.

