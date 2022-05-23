Explore the exciting possibilities that await for your retirement

The Wellesley team open house is Saturday, June 4, welcoming anyone thinking about moving into a vibrant seniors community.

Starting to think about life in retirement? Look no further than the Wellesley of Victoria!

Located right on the edge of downtown Victoria, you can skip all the noise and bustle of the city, while still enjoying the convenience of the excellent amenities it has to offer. Nearby, you’ll find shopping centres, grocery stores, pharmacies, banking options and the Royal Jubilee Hospital – all within five minutes from home!

The Wellesley also boasts its own in-house services and amenities such as a movie theatre, a hair salon, a full-service dining room with mouth-watering meals prepared in-house by Executive Red Seal Chef Connie Young Davis, two rooftop garden spaces and so much more.

Still not convinced? Not to worry because The Wellesley team is having their open house on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they’re excited to welcome anyone thinking about moving into a vibrant seniors community.

Come join the team for some light refreshments in their show suite, where you’ll be able to meet the fantastic staff, ask questions and take a tour of the three-storey boutique seniors’ community that houses both independent and assisted living suites that are comfortable, homey and designed for your accessibility needs.

Never worry again about cooking, cleaning or laundry or day-to-day chores – the Wellesley team has got it all covered. All you have to focus on is enjoying your life!

To learn more about the Wellesley retirement community, visit retirementconcepts.com/locations/the-wellesley/.

And to RSVP to their open house on June 4, contact Jeff by email at jnahnybida@retirementconcepts.com or by phone at 250- 514-5114 and you’ll get the chance to enter their early bird raffle!

