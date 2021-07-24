Feast of Fields offers virtual farm connection, hands-on Greater Victoria produce box

FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual Feast of Fields event goes online this year, but participants can still enjoy delicious locally grown and produced foods and beverages through a harvest box program. (Black Press Media file photo)

Annual local food celebration and fundraiser, Feast of Fields, is being held virtually for 2021.

Hosted remotely at the Lohbrunner Community Farm Co-op in Langford on Aug. 22, the event will feature online appearances from local farmers and food producers between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Attendees can pre-purchase a harvest-style box for two, containing ingredients provided by local chefs to create their own gourmet feast with appetizers, sample-sized mains, and desserts. Also included are one bottle of BC wine, three beers, a cider, a liquor-based drink and non-alcoholic beverages.

The reimagined at-home feast resembles past years, where the spirit of the in-person event can still be felt, a release from organizer FarmFolk CityFolk stated.

“Feast of Fields highlights the connections between farmers and chefs, fields and tables and between farm folks and city folks. Despite the global pandemic, our commitment to local food systems is stronger than ever,” said Julia Zado, the organization’s engagement manager.

Guests can take a virtual tour through farm fields, listen to guest speakers talk about sustainable farming practices, and using the harvest box ingredients, taste gourmet creations from top BC chefs, farmers and beverage connoisseurs.

Boxes are available for purchase online at 32auctions.com/VIFOF2021, where you can also find more information. Also offered are limited VIP boxes that include everything in the standard box, plus a bottle of champagne and exclusive add-ons such as preserves from Salt Spring Kitchen Co.

