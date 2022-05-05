Fernwood Square to host a candlelight vigil on Red Dress Day

May 5 spurs awareness and action for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse

A ceremony and candlelight vigil will be held at Belfry Theatre on Thursday (May 5) in honour of the National Day of Awareness and Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Gender Diverse People.

The 7 p.m. ceremony will be emceed by Cecilia Dick of the Songhees Nation. It will begin with a prayer song and welcoming song by Lekungen Traditional Dancers, and feature speakers including Sage Lacetre and David Stevenson, founders of the Moose Hide Campaign against violence; Rande Cook, Kwakwaka’wakw artist and Carla Voyageur, founder of the Lil’ Red Dress Project.

The project has created red dress pins and earrings to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and raises funds for missing persons and educational signage on Vancouver Island.

Following the speakers, there will be a Ladies Dance by Kwakwaka’wakw. At 8:30 p.m., candles will be lit following a moment of silence.

The first nationally recognized Red Shirt Day was held on May 5, 2010, and has continued annually since.

