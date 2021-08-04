A bicycle-powered live music performance will fill Bowker Creek with life on Friday, Aug. 6 during Creekside Concerts’ final event of the summer, which aims to draw awareness to the creek and its watershed. (Black Press Media file photo)

A bicycle-powered live music performance will fill Bowker Creek with life on Friday, Aug. 6 during Creekside Concerts’ final event of the summer, which aims to draw awareness to the creek and its watershed. (Black Press Media file photo)

Final Creekside Concerts event a multicultural affair in Oak Bay

Bike-powered concert include Lekwungen welcome, draws awareness to creek

Residents can look forward to some environmentally-friendly musical acts Friday at Bowker Creek with Creekside Concerts’ third and final summer event.

Presented by the Friends of Bowker Creek Society and Tune Your Ride, a company facilitating bicycle-powered events, the concert series celebrates and draws awareness to the creek and its watershed.

ALSO READ: Toxic algae bloom prompts water warning in View Royal lake

The event will be held in the rectangular green space to the right of the creek’s pathway and will begin with an Indigenous welcome by artist and community knowledge keeper TEALIYE/Brianna Bear of the Songhees/Lekwungen Nation.

Poetry will be presented by Bahamian-born outreach worker Asiyah Robinson, who works for social enterprise Iye Creative as project coordinator of community-based research.

Manjinder Benning and Heather Cunliffe will bring nature-oriented Irish tunes to the creek, while Vancouverite Luke Wallace will perform political folk songs.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive via foot, bicycle or public transit and asked to abide by public health orders. For more information, free registration and accessibility inquiries, visit creeksideconcerts.ca. The concert runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

Live music

