Final intake for $800 e-bike incentives offered by Saanich

Registration for pilot program opens at 7 a.m. on June 7; demand likely to be heavy

Registration for the District of Saanich’s final e-bike incentive offering opens online at 7 a.m. on June 7. This last pilot program intake will provide 75 incentives of $800 each toward the purchase of an e-bike. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Potential electric bike riders who are experiencing financial barriers to purchasing one still have a chance to save some serious cash through the District of Saanich’s community e-bike incentive pilot program.

The municipality is reminding interested residents that it is providing 75 purchase incentives of $800 in the final intake for the program, for people who meet household income requirements. Registration for this last e-bike intake program begins June 7 at 7 a.m. and incentives will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must sign up for an ActiveNet account before registering, the details of which – including income thresholds and other criteria – can be found at saanich.ca/ebike. ActiveNet automatically creates a waitlist after the available registration spots are filled, and demand is expected to be heavy for this program.

Among the eligibility details, bikes purchased must be worth at least $1,800 not including any accessories, taxes or other additional costs, must be new, and must be for personal, not commercial use. One e-bike incentive application per address will be accepted.

Registration in the e-bike program via ActiveNet is the first step to qualify for an incentive, but registration alone does not guarantee access to an incentive.

The $60,000 in funding for this final intake is provided by an external source, according to the district. The pilot program is also designed to gather survey data from participants for an associated UBC study on its impact on climate action. Once the findings of the pilot have been formally shared, Saanich will use the results to inform future climate programs.

