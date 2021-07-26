FireSmart home assessments a timely resource for Metchosin

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop is encouraging residents in Metchosin and Beecher Bay to schedule a FireSmart home assessment. (Black Press Media file photo)

The timing couldn’t be better, considering the increased risk of wildfires currently plaguing parts of the province.

The Metchosin Fire Department is launching its 2021 FireSmart program in August with home assessments, mitigation assistance, free FireSmart education events, and drop-off chipping for people in Metchosin and Beecher Bay.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said she hopes these programs will engage local residents in moving towards a more resilient community.

“We are very grateful to have received the funding we received through provincial grants which will help us provide this much-needed support to our community,” Dunlop noted.

Home assessments help people take the necessary steps to protect family, property, and community from the threat of wildfire through guidelines established by FireSmart, a national and provincial inter-agency that aims to reduce the risk of loss of life and property caused by fire.

ALSO READ: ‘A heartbreaking scene’: View Royal fire chief on the ground in Lytton

The Metchosin Fire Department is currently booking assessments into August. Email FireSmart@metchosinfire.ca to schedule an assessment.

Free landscaping and tree care seminars hosted by Osprey Tree Service and the Metchosin FireSmart Program will be held on Aug. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glengarry Farm at 663 Taylor Rd. The goal of the sessions is to teach residents how to ensure their trees, yard, and landscaping design choices are effective at minimizing the risk of a wildland or grass fire from spreading to their homes.

Free FireSmart Mitigation Assistance for seniors and people with disabilities in Metchosin and Beecher Bay will help prepare and protect homes through the removal of possible dangers such as bushes, small trees, or other organic matter. Crews will also provide information on further protecting property. Email FireSmart@metchosinfire.ca for more information.

Funding from the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ Community Resiliency Investment Program enables the District of Metchosin to offer rebates of up to $500 to residents who take steps to FireSmart their homes or property.

The drop-off chipping program is in the field at 4440 Happy Valley Rd. on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m., Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., and Aug. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

MetchosinMetchosin Fire RescueWest Shore