Flowers, condolences pour in after death of Metchosin corner store co-owner

The community is showing its support in Metchosin after a local business owner lost her battle with cancer.
The gestures of condolence are for Tony Ko and his family, following the death of his wife Adriana.
Jars of flowers are quickly filling the pillars and space in front of Metchosin Country Store at Happy Valley and Metchosin roads, after a callout was issued on a neighbourhood social media page.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.