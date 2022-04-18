Food trucks, live music return to Colwood this summer

Colwood is hosting its first beach food day of 2022 on Friday, May 6 at the Ocean Boulevard beach opposite Esquimalt Lagoon, followed May 7 by the first beachfront music offering of the season, Soul Shakers. Photo shows visitors gathering for the Eats and Beats festival in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood residents will have no shortage of fun spring and summer activities this year, and the city has released info on some of the many events they will be organizing in the coming months.

The action kicks off on May 6 with the first beach food day at Esquimalt Lagoon. A rotating roster of food trucks will be set up on the beach every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Aug. 28.

Saturday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. will also feature live music on the beach, giving residents even more reason to head down. May 7 features the ever-popular Soul Shakers on the stage.

A full schedule of which food trucks will be open for business each day is available on the city’s website.

For those looking for a more educational activity, look no further than the city’s Park Walks with parks manager Gord Beauvillier.

Join Beauvillier for a walk through the city’s parks on the third Thursday of May, June, July, and August to share your experience with the facilities, give input on new management plans for Latoria Creek Park and Havenwood Park, or ask any questions you might have.

Each monthly walk starts at 6 p.m., starting with Latoria Creek Park on May 19. June 16 will be at Havenwood Park, July 14 at the Lagoon Beach, and Aug. 18 at Outlook Park. More information can be found on the city’s website.

For music fans, Colwood is bringing back its Music in the Park performances each Friday evening from May 6 to Aug. 26, rotating between Herm Williams Park, Colwood Creek Park, Meadow Park Green, and Colwood City Hall.

This year, the city is looking at ways to use the events to help the West Shore Skatepark Coalition fundraiser for the park’s construction.

For a schedule of which bands are playing each Friday, visit the city’s website.

